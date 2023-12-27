Powerball drawing tonight with $685 million jackpot available

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians can play for big prizes tonight with Powerball’s next drawing.

After no winner from the Christmas weekend drawing, the Powerball jackpot tonight is now valued at $685 million said the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Tune in tonight with WITN-TV to watch the drawing live.

