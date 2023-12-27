Advertise With Us
Pickle Drop named to USA Today’s Top 10 New Year’s Drops

The Pickle Drop was named to USA Today's 10Best.(Mt. Olive Pickle Company)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - One town in eastern North Carolina’s New Year’s Eve festivities has been named to one of USA Today’s top 10 lists.

The Mount Olive Pickle Drop made the USA Today’s 10best.com list for the Best New Year’s Eve Drop 2023 - landing at a solid number 7.

According to USA Today, the 10 New Year’s Eve drops are nominated by travel editors and voted on by readers as the best in the United States, USA Today also notes that each one of the selected top 10 offers its own spin on New Year’s Eve, each with unique items being lowered.

The Mount Olive tradition kicks off the New Year a few hours earlier than its larger counter-drops in Raleigh or New York - dropping a large glowing pickle suspended from a Fire Department ladder truck into a giant pickle jar at 7 p.m.

Officials with Mount Olive pickles say they were “dill-lighted” to be included on the list of amazing events.

This year’s top ten winners for New Year’s Eve drop are as follows:

  1. New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop
  2. Idaho Potato Drop
  3. Las Cruces Chile Drop
  4. Pierogi Drop
  5. PEEPS Chick Drop
  6. Giant Crab Drop
  7. Pickle Drop
  8. Grape Drop
  9. MoonPie Over Mobile
  10. Mushroom Drop

For more details on the New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop or to watch the event live on New Year’s Eve, visit www.mtolivepickles.com/mt-olive-pickle-drop/

