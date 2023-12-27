Advertise With Us
North Carolina is the 5th fastest growing state in the country in 2023

By Hojung Ryu
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Going to the grocery store, waiting in lines at the mall, traffic congestions…these are some experiences many have had living here recently.

That is what Pitt County native Kenneth Adams is experiencing more and more as well.

“It definitely increases over the holidays,” Adams said.

In the east, Greenville has seen population growth this year, and Adams says he might know some reasons why.

“Especially people from out of the state, they just don’t realize how nice people are here in North Carolina but that’s just part of our heritage. we’re just a bunch of happy-go-lucky people,” Adams explained.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s data confirms these experiences as more people are moving into our state.

Data shows that North Carolina is the 5th fastest-growing state in population this year.

Statewide, almost 140,000 people moved here with 97,000 from other states and about 29,500 from different countries.

According to the City of Greenville’s public information officer Brock Letchworth Greenville had a record-high number of construction developments this year to accommodate the growing population.

“In the past year, 600 permits for single-family homes, duplexes, and townhomes, so we continue to increase our residential stock. I don’t know if it is fast enough the way the city is growing or not,” Letchworth shared.

As of July 1st, Greenville’s population was over 90,000 which is about 2500 more people since 2020, which was the last official census.

Additionally, this year, North Carolina was the third state that gained the most residents after Texas and Florida.

Most of the population coming in is settling in the Triangle area and coastal counties.

based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s statement, population growth has been slowly improving since the COVID-19 pandemic, where this year, states saw the most increase in population than any other year since the pandemic began.

