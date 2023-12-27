DO YOU KNOW US? Trio wanted for Belk thefts in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are looking for three people wanted for two recent thefts at the same department store.

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of the two men and a woman.

Police say they are suspects in thefts at Belk at the Jacksonville Mall. The first theft happened on November 25th while the second took place on Friday.

If you know who the three people are you should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6410 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

