Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DO YOU KNOW US? Trio wanted for Belk thefts in Jacksonville

Jacksonville NC Belk
Jacksonville NC Belk(Jacksonville PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are looking for three people wanted for two recent thefts at the same department store.

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of the two men and a woman.

Police say they are suspects in thefts at Belk at the Jacksonville Mall. The first theft happened on November 25th while the second took place on Friday.

If you know who the three people are you should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6410 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Lee Street caught fire around 11:15 p.m.
Ayden family of five loses everything in Christmas night fire
The crash happened here on Friday.
Woman identified in fatal Jacksonville car crash
Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
Pitt County deputies say Chayne Shields is missing from the Greenville area.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office says missing Pitt County woman found safe
The man on the left is wanted for credit card fraud, while the man on the right is wanted for...
Craven County deputies seek suspects in Bridgeton convenience store thefts

Latest News

A photo of a smart phone showing a text message bubble with the words "financial sextortion"
FBI warns of potential increase in sextortion attempts during holidays
Police escort Rev. William Barber out of Greenville movie theater
Police escort Rev. William Barber out of Greenville movie theater
Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign (AP Photo/Rogelio...
AMC apologies, CEO to meet with Rev. Barber after being kicked out of Greenville movie theater
Powerball drawing tonight with $685 million jackpot available