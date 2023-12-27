Advertise With Us
The rain will decrease as the day rolls along
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures staying warm despite the rain
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain showers continue to pass over Eastern NC as a cold front moves in. The front will eventually drop our temperatures down into a more seasonal range, but for today, highs will again reach the upper 60s. Winds out of the east-southeast will blow in at 7 to 15 mph for most of the region. Rain showers will taper off this evening, however cloud cover will stick around through tomorrow. A weak coastal low will provide another brief round of rain tomorrow. Those drops will be focused on the eastern side of Highway 17.

Temperatures will tumble Thursday, Friday and Saturday with each day dropping about 7-9 degrees from the previous day. Skies will remain sunny, but the frost returns by Friday night, if not Thursday night. A few spotty drops may try to fall Saturday, but nothing that requires a change-of-plans. We’ll welcome the New Year with clear skies and highs near the 50° mark. Another cold snap looks likely due to another mass of arctic air digging southward towards ENC by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

