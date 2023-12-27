POLICE: Bishop William Barber ll escorted out of AMC Fire Tower 12 theater

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A law enforcement agency in the east confirms that a movie theatre asked a well-known civil rights activist and church leader to leave the theatre.

The Greenville Police Department spokesperson, Justin Wooten, says officers were called to the AMC Fire Tower 12 movie theatre in Greenville Tuesday afternoon around 3:19 p.m. for a trespassing call.

Wooten says two officers responded to the theatre about a customer arguing with staff.

That customer was Bishop William Barber ll, and he left the theatre with no issues, according to Wooten.

He has a medical condition, so he cannot sit in a regular chair due to pain in his hips. Bishop Barber walks with two canes, and his assistant carries a special chair so he can sit everywhere he goes.

Bishop Barber served as president of the North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People president from 2006 - 2017 and on the National NAACP Board of Directors from 2008 - 2020, according to the civil rights organization, Repairers of the Break.

He preaches at the Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro.

WITN has reached out to the AMC Theatre Corporate Communications and Bishop Barber’s staff for comment. We have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.