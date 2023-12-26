Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman identified in fatal Jacksonville car crash

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released information on a deadly traffic accident that killed a Jacksonville woman on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on U.S. 17, according to Jacksonville police.

A release said Sarah Kenna was heading north on the highway when her car rear-ended a pickup truck that had stopped for the red light.

The 34-year-old woman later died at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Police did not release if there were any other injuries in the mishap, which they say is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County deputies say Chayne Shields is missing from the Greenville area.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office says missing Pitt County woman found safe
A home on Lee Street caught fire around 11:15 p.m.
Ayden family of five loses everything in Christmas night fire
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
Latoya Williams
Aulander woman faces misdemeanor shoplifting, breaking & entering charges
Woman charged with robbing convenience store in Goldsboro

Latest News

A home on Lee Street caught fire around 11:15 p.m.
Ayden family of five loses everything in Christmas night fire
Latoya Williams
Aulander woman faces misdemeanor shoplifting, breaking & entering charges
WITN News First Sunrise
Aulander woman faces misdemeanor shoplifting, breaking & entering charges
Pitt County deputies say Chayne Shields is missing from the Greenville area.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office says missing Pitt County woman found safe