Woman identified in fatal Jacksonville car crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released information on a deadly traffic accident that killed a Jacksonville woman on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on U.S. 17, according to Jacksonville police.

A release said Sarah Kenna was heading north on the highway when her car rear-ended a pickup truck that had stopped for the red light.

The 34-year-old woman later died at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Police did not release if there were any other injuries in the mishap, which they say is still under investigation.

