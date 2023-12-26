Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast conditions early, rain arriving overnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A large of low pressure, situated over the Central Plains has a cold front that extends well across the Eastern US, including Eastern NC. This cold front will deliver heavy rain and warm breezes across the area tonight, and through the first half of your Wednesday.

The heat will still be present tomorrow, but tomorrow marks the day the cold front will push through the East. Rainfall totals will range between half an inch to an inch and a half for most. Communities on the western side of Highway 17 will see the rain taper off in the afternoon while those on the eastern side of the highway will hang on to the drops until late Wednesday night.

A notable decline in temperatures over the course of Thursday, Friday, and Saturday is expected following the front. Despite the diminishing temperatures, skies are anticipated to remain clear and sunny during this period.

As we move towards Friday night, and possibly even Thursday night, frost is expected to make a return, contributing to colder conditions. Although Saturday may witness a few isolated drops, they are not anticipated to be significant enough to necessitate a change of plans.

Looking ahead to the New Year’s celebration, we can expect to welcome it with clear skies and daytime highs hovering around the 50-degree mark. However, it’s worth noting that another cold snap is on the horizon. This is attributed to a mass of arctic air making its way southward towards the Eastern North Carolina (ENC) region by the middle of the following week.

In summary, while the immediate forecast promises a gradual drop in temperatures with the potential return of frost, the New Year’s celebration is likely to be accompanied by favorable weather conditions. Yet, the outlook for the subsequent week suggests the possibility of another cold spell, reinforcing the need for residents to stay informed and prepared for fluctuating weather patterns.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.