Jacksonville police seek two in Lowe’s fraud case

Police said the fraud happened at the Lowe's on Yopp Road in Jacksonville.
Police said the fraud happened at the Lowe's on Yopp Road in Jacksonville.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Jacksonville are asking for help in identifying two people they say are persons of interest in a fraud case.

According to police, officers need help identifying a man and a woman they say are persons of interest in a fraud case that happened on Tuesday at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Yopp Road.

Police say that the man is Hispanic and is in his late 20s to mid 3′s with a beard. He wore a brown/tan hoodie, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

According to police, the woman is a Hispanic in her late twenties to early thirties with dark hair and some blonde. She wore a pink hoodie, black vest, blue pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information about who or where either of these two people are should contact JPD Detective J. Wenderoth at 910-938-5034 or jwenderoth@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES) Please refer to Case 23-10940 when calling or texting about these photos.

