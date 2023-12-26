Advertise With Us
Craven County deputies seek suspects in Bridgeton convenience store thefts

The man on the left is wanted for credit card fraud, while the man on the right is wanted for a store theft.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
The man on the left is wanted for credit card fraud, while the man on the right is wanted for a store theft.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies are asking for help in identifying the people who they say are responsible for two different convenience store thefts on the same day.

According to deputies, two people walked into the Bridgeton Fuel Market and used a credit card that deputies say he was using illegally to buy gas cans and gas. Deputies say the man who made the purchase illegally is a white man wearing a camo jacket and a baseball hat, and that he appears to be between the ages of 18 and 25 years old.

Deputies say that the men left the store driving a white GMC Arcadia with a North Carolina license plate.

Later that day deputies say that another man walked into the Speedway and stole over $500 in merchandise including Pokémon cards and energy shots before leaving the store. Deputies say he is a white man who is 5′10″ to 6 feet tall.

Deputies say he left the store in a newer model black or dark blue sedan.

If you have any information on these crimes, please contact Captain Johnson with Bridgeton PD at 252-670-8379. You can also reach Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141 or by visiting //www.p3tips.com/986. Remember, we only want your information, not your name, for Craven County Crime Stoppers.

