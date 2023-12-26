Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty rain today turns heavier tomorrow

Temperatures will stay warmer than average despite the rain clouds
Charlie Ironmonger-WITN
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today, we find ourselves between a warm front and a cold front. This is referred to as the “warm sector” of a frontal system and will help keep our toasty temps in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. The heat will still be present tomorrow, but tomorrow marks the day the cold front will push through the East, bringing downpours and storms to the East late tonight through the first half of Wednesday. Rainfall totals will range between half an inch to an inch and a half for most. Communities on the western side of Highway 17 will see the rain taper off in the afternoon while those on the eastern side of the highway will hang on to the drops until late Wednesday night.

Temperatures will tumble Thursday, Friday and Saturday with each day dropping about 7-9 degrees from the previous day. Skies will remain sunny, but the frost returns by Friday night, if not Thursday night. A few spotty drops may try to fall Saturday, but nothing that requires a change-of-plans. We’ll welcome the New Year with clear skies and highs near the 50° mark. Another cold snap looks likely due to another mass of arctic air digging southward towards ENC by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

