Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and mild Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will only drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with winds coming in out of the east at around 10 to 15 mph. Skies will vary from fair to partly cloudy. On Christmas, most of Eastern NC will gradually warm up to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. One of two locations may reach close 70 degrees.

Monday night and going into Tuesday, we will see clouds increase as rain showers in the morning and lingering into the afternoon and evening hours. By Sunrise Wednesday, most of the rain will be moving out for the inland communities and by mid to late morning for the coastal areas. Rainfall amounts will be in the ball park of 0.50″-1.00″ by Wednesday. Along with the rain, the winds will also become noticeable in the day, as breezes will be out of the southwest from 10-20 mph. Daytime highs will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows drop to the 30s midweek.

As we go into the final days of 2023, we return to cooler than average highs with upper 40s to low 50s, with drying out into the New Year’s Eve weekend. Lows fall to the 20s at night.

