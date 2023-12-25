Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and mild Christmas

Chilly to warm as we go into Christmas
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and mild Christmas
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will only drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with winds coming in out of the east at around 10 to 15 mph. Skies will vary from fair to partly cloudy. On Christmas, most of Eastern NC will gradually warm up to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. One of two locations may reach close 70 degrees.

Monday night and going into Tuesday, we will see clouds increase as rain showers in the morning and lingering into the afternoon and evening hours. By Sunrise Wednesday, most of the rain will be moving out for the inland communities and by mid to late morning for the coastal areas. Rainfall amounts will be in the ball park of 0.50″-1.00″ by Wednesday. Along with the rain, the winds will also become noticeable in the day, as breezes will be out of the southwest from 10-20 mph. Daytime highs will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows drop to the 30s midweek.

As we go into the final days of 2023, we return to cooler than average highs with upper 40s to low 50s, with drying out into the New Year’s Eve weekend. Lows fall to the 20s at night.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with robbing convenience store in Goldsboro
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Man arrested in death of Goldsboro man
Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say
Christopher Wade
POLICE: Wallace man facing charges he used fake cash to buy PlayStations

Latest News

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and mild Christmas
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and mild Christmas
Dustin Staples-WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A warm up is in the making for the Christmas holiday Monday
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, December 24th 7AM
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, December 24th 7AM
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight; Warm and sunny for Christmas Eve
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight; Warm and sunny for Christmas Eve