Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain will enter the picture as go into after the holiday

Rainy and mild temperatures continue midweek
By Dustin Staples
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another mild and overcast night will be traded for rain showers later in the day for the ENC area. Mid to late afternoon, most of the viewing area will see rain falling from the sky and that will continue into the night hours. By Wednesday, showers will be on the scattered to widespread at times, especially along the east of Highway 70 and 12. Later in the day, showers will start to move out to the east and stay along the coastal communities. A few isolated showers are possible in the early morning hours of Thursday, then clearing out.

Along with the rain, the winds will also become noticeable as breezes will be out of the southwest from 10-20 mph. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.50-1.50″ of inch when all is set and done. High temperatures will go from the mid 60s to upper 40s to low 50s, and overnight lows in the 30s.

As we go into the final days and weekend of 2023 and into 2024, we stay cooler and drier with highs in the low 50s and lows near freezing.

For those wondering about wintry weather, not much is in the forecast, but we remain on the cooler than average side.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

