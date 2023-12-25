Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Deputies in Pitt County searching for missing woman

Pitt County deputies say Chayne Shields is missing from the Greenville area.
Pitt County deputies say Chayne Shields is missing from the Greenville area.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies here in the east are asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for 30-year-old Chayne Shields.

She’s missing from the Greenville area and was last seen or heard from on November 12, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shields is about 5′0″ and 110 lbs with brown eyes, the sheriff’s office says.

If you’ve seen Shields or have any other information, call the sheriff’s office at (252)830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252)758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with robbing convenience store in Goldsboro
Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight homicide
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Priyanka Tiwari, 33, is charged with murder and negligent child abuse in the death of her...
Mother accused of starving 10-year-old son is charged with murder
Man arrested in death of Goldsboro man

Latest News

Angel Patterson
New Bern police locate missing 10-year-old
Latoya Williams
Aulander woman faces misdemeanor shoplifting, breaking & entering charges
Non-profit hosts 2nd annual holiday toy giveaway
Non-profit hosts 2nd annual holiday toy giveaway
Toy drive giveaway
Non-profit hosts 2nd annual holiday toy giveaway