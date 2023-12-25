Deputies in Pitt County searching for missing woman

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies here in the east are asking the public for help finding a missing woman.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for 30-year-old Chayne Shields.

She’s missing from the Greenville area and was last seen or heard from on November 12, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shields is about 5′0″ and 110 lbs with brown eyes, the sheriff’s office says.

If you’ve seen Shields or have any other information, call the sheriff’s office at (252)830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252)758-7777.

