Aulander woman faces misdemeanor shoplifting, breaking & entering charges

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - A woman here in the east is behind bars after being charged with shoplifting and breaking and entering.

On Friday around 9:50 a.m., the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call about a shoplifter at the Aulander Family Dollar.

When they arrived, they found Latoya Williams actively hiding merchandise, the sheriff’s office says.

She was arrested and released on a written promise to appear.

Then on Saturday around 4 p.m., deputies say Williams broke into Jerry’s Sign Shop in Askewville and entered the building.

When deputies arrived, she was taken into custody.

Williams has been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

She was jailed in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.