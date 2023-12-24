Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle hit and killed her. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Melonne McBride, Ryan Hennessy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road after she was involved in an initial crash with a separate vehicle Friday morning.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was driving a white 2006 Toyota Corolla on I-435 when it was rear-ended by a white 2016 Chrysler Pacifica.

Both drivers pulled to the side of the highway to exchange information. The driver of the Pacifica left the scene afterward.

The 56-year-old woman stood outside her car and continued to inspect the damage from the crash when a second vehicle struck and killed her.

Officials said a 50-year-old man was driving a white 2008 Ford F-350 which hit both the woman and her car.

The investigation of both vehicle crashes is ongoing, and police said everyone involved is cooperating.

The name of the victim has not been released as authorities are notifying the family.

The 50-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Woman charged with robbing convenience store in Goldsboro
Man arrested in death of Goldsboro man
Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say
This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has...
Cost of ’12 days of Christmas’ hits record high

Latest News

Toy drive giveaway
Non-profit hosts 2nd annual holiday toy giveaway
Late Christmas shopping continues across the east
Last-minute Christmas shopping continues
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve
Last-minute Christmas shopping continues
Last-minute Christmas shopping continues