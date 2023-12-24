Advertise With Us
Woman charged with robbing convenience store in Goldsboro

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a woman robbed a convenience store on Saturday in Goldsboro.

The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Christine Whitfield of Wayne County.

Authorities say they were dispatched at approximately 10:00 pm to Fast Trip Mart on 600 North William Street in reference to a robbery that just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers were provided a description and the direction of travel of the suspect by the employee on scene.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect a short distance away.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended without further incident.

Police say Whitfield was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and has a first court appearance is scheduled for December 27th.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

