Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight; Warm and sunny for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - During the overnight hours, temperatures are forecasted to gradually decrease, settling into the lower 30s. A mild breeze, ranging from 3 to 5 mph, will accompany these cooler conditions. As Christmas Eve unfolds, the day will start with a chilly breeze, yet the gradual warmth generated by the sun will elevate temperatures to the mid-60s later in the day.

Expect varying sky conditions across Eastern North Carolina, ranging from clear and sunny to fair, with occasional clouds dotting the sky. This weather pattern creates an ideal environment for any last-minute Christmas shopping, providing a pleasant and comfortable setting for those looking to wrap up their holiday preparations. Whether you’re out and about or enjoying the festive season indoors, the weather on Christmas Eve sets the stage for a delightful day.

Christmas Day will not cause any weather delays, especially in the ENC area Monday, as clouds will be increasing later in the day. If we do see any rainfall, moisture will be moving later in the night and well after the midnight. The best chance of any rain Monday will be east of Highway 12 may experience a chance of light showers and sprinkles after sunset, with a higher likelihood of rain for all areas by Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s. Rain will linger into the Wednesday hours of the morning, then clearing out later in the day, especially along the coastal communities. We also remain breeze at times as the front passes by, with breezes out of the north.

Going forward into the final days of 2023, not much rainfall or any wintry weather is in the forecast, as temperatures will stay in the 50s and remaining dry.

