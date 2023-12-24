Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight homicide

(wcjb)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after shots were fired during the early morning hours of December 24th.

Rocky Mount Police responded to the intersection of North Washington Street and Tarboro Street due to shots fired. Officers located the victim, 34-year-old Aaron Porter, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Porter was treated on scene. However, he was pronounced deceased while being transported to the hospital. Officials say that this incident may have had something to do with an earlier fight downtown. The initial investigation revealed that this incident seems targeted and isolated.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations also responded to the scene and this incident is an active and ongoing investigation.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252- 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Woman charged with robbing convenience store in Goldsboro
Man arrested in death of Goldsboro man
Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say
This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has...
Cost of ’12 days of Christmas’ hits record high

Latest News

Woman charged with robbing convenience store in Goldsboro
Woman charged with robbing convenience store in Goldsboro
Man arrested in death of Goldsboro man
Man arrested in death of Goldsboro man
Duke's Riley Leonard
Duke holds off Troy 17-10 in Birmingham Bowl, a matchup of schools led by interim coaches
Woman charged with robbing convenience store in Goldsboro