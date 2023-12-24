Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after shots were fired during the early morning hours of December 24th.

Rocky Mount Police responded to the intersection of North Washington Street and Tarboro Street due to shots fired. Officers located the victim, 34-year-old Aaron Porter, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Porter was treated on scene. However, he was pronounced deceased while being transported to the hospital. Officials say that this incident may have had something to do with an earlier fight downtown. The initial investigation revealed that this incident seems targeted and isolated.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations also responded to the scene and this incident is an active and ongoing investigation.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this incident, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252- 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

