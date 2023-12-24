Advertise With Us
Non-profit hosts 2nd annual holiday toy giveaway

By Amarachi Uche
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit here in the east gave away free toys just in time for Christmas.

With Christmas right around the corner, ‘Hope to Destiny for Youth’ held its second annual Christmas Toy Giveaway in Kinston on Saturday.

Kids waited in line with their parents outside of Eunique’s Fashions for more than an hour to choose from close to 1,000 toys ranging from Barbie dolls, basketballs, and bikes. Jemel Jones was excited about the bike raffle, and for good reason.

“Someone stole my normal bike so I’m getting a skateboard”, said Jones.

‘Hope to Destiny for Youth’ Executive Director Curtis Henderson said growing up, he noticed his friends did not have toys, and wanted to make sure other kids don’t have the same experience. Henderson believes he succeeded in doing just that.

“Last year was very good”, said Henderson. “This year I believe is even better. Next year we might have to start a little earlier to accumulate more”.

Kinston Mayor Pro Tem Antonio Hardy was on hand for the occasion and said it is always good to give back to the community.

“This is the time of the season of the year when people should open up their hearts to other people because we are blessed just to be here”, said Hardy. “So, when you’re being a blessing to somebody else, it is all a good thing”.

As some parents may not be able to afford Christmas, Henderson said events like this help make the holidays a lot easier.

