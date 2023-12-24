Last-minute Christmas shopping continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many residents in the east were out Sunday looking for last-minute Christmas gifts.

“This is my shame”, said last-minute shopper Benjamin Wyche. ”This is like my traditional shame. Every year, I vow to shop earlier but every year I wound up waiting until the last minute”.

While some people may find it stressful, shoppers like Tanner Peele said waiting the clock out is fun.

“I just like the hustle and rustle, and rush I guess”, said Peele.

The Greenville Mall opened its doors 3 hours earlier than usual Sunday morning so last-minute shoppers like Nazhya Williams could be able to put a gift under the tree.

“I bought some shoes for my Grandma her birthday is on Christmas and I am trying to find something for my friends they are very picky”, said Williams.

Big retail stores like Target and Best Buy were filled with people rushing to buy presents causing some to run into problems while getting gifts for family.

“I’m having a hard time finding it”, said holiday shopper Renee Warren. So, I pray that I find it by tomorrow, if not they’ll have to get it after Christmas”.

Some smaller stores and boutiques were closed for the holidays but the ones that remained open had a flow of shoppers looking for the perfect gift for loved ones, but as you finish your Christmas shopping this year, fellow last-minute shoppers are leaving their advice.

“Please don’t wait until the last minute. Please”, said Whyce.

“Don’t shop last minute start early”, said Warren.

