Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: A warm up is in the making for the Christmas holiday Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday weekend will be on a calm and warm note as we go throughout the days ahead. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s and lows remain in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will be traded for a mix of clouds and sunshine later in the night and into Christmas Day.

Monday night and going into Tuesday, we will see clouds increase as rain showers in the morning and lingering into the afternoon and evening hours. By Sunrise Wednesday, most of the rain will be moving out for the inland communities and by mid to late morning for the coastal areas. Rainfall amounts will be in the ball park of 0.50″-1.00″ by Wednesday. Along with the rain, the winds will also become noticeable in the day, as breezes will be out of the southwest from 10-20 mph. Daytime highs will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows drop to the 30s midweek.

As we go into the final days of 2023, we return to cooler than average highs with upper 40s to low 50s, with drying out into the New Year’s Eve weekend. Lows fall to the 20s at night.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.