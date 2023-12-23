Advertise With Us
Staff Sgt. Elton Rivot - Military Greeting 2023

By Skyler Evans and WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Once again, WITN is pleased to share video greeting cards from our troops stationed around the world, wishing their loved ones happy holidays!

Scroll through the list of clips to find your loved ones or someone from your hometown. Click the link to play the video.

WITN’s Military Holiday Greetings are sponsored by CS Collins Seamless Gutters

Staff Sgt. Elton Rivot - Military Greeting 2023
MCC Riley Bailey
Senior Airman Nikolas Buchanan - Military Greeting 2023
