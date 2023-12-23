People in Greenville flock to shopping centers and stores, in the midst of traffic snarls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Have you finished your Christmas shopping?

Only three silent nights of sleep remain until Christmas day, which means the clock is ticking for holiday shoppers in Greenville.

“I’m ready,” said Jendaya Spruill, a holiday shopper. “I’m about to buy some pajamas in Target, drink some hot chocolate tonight. I’m excited and ready for the holidays.”

Greenville Mall along with several shopping centers and stores throughout the city were packed Friday, as many looked to purchase those final Christmas gifts.

“I dislike it so much because outside of just the shopping, you then have to go home and wrap it all,” said Brittney Grillo, a holiday shopper. “Doing that last minute with a child at home isn’t fun.”

“It’s more fun to wait until the last minute,” Spruill said. “Getting around everybody as they’re all in chaos.”

A recent survey anticipates that 53 million people plan to shop in stores nationwide on Super Saturday this year, which is the last Saturday before Christmas Day.

Many were out shopping Friday to avoid Saturday’s potential large crowd but had to maneuver through heavy traffic to do so.

Despite the congestion, many decided to look at the traffic snarl as a sign that Christmas is near.

“Everywhere has been packed, but the workers have been really patient and nice,” Spruill said. “It’s not been really a problem.”

“Traffic is pretty bad, especially by the mall and over by the Best Buy shopping center,” Grillo said. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get what you’re going to get for your babies.”

Data also shows that a lot of people began their holiday shopping as early as August this year.

