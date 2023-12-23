Man arrested in death of Goldsboro man

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Goldsboro man, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On December 22nd around 8:41 p.m., police went to 1615 S. John St. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived police say they found Vincent Kornegay suffering from a gunshot wound.

Kornegay was pronounced dead on scene. Police were able to find and arrest the suspect Tyrone Dontrez Garner and charge him with 1 count of First Degree Murder.

Garner was arrested at 107 Day Circle.

Anyone with information, is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

