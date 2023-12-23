Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Roger McMurray
Funeral held for Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Kinston Fire Inspector Randy Jones
Firefighter prevents tragedy at group home in Kinston
Officials said Jasmyne Kite died after getting sick with the flu.
Wilson child who died from flu to be laid to rest in Morehead City Saturday
Police are looking to identify people involved in a shooting at the Sheetz gas station on...
Man shot several times during attempted Sheetz robbery, Greenville police trying to identify shooters
Death investigation
AUTOPSY: Woman’s death meth overdose, not homicide in Carteret County

Latest News

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim Denicola who says three decades...
Grandmother with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”
People in Greenville flock to shopping centers and stores, in the midst of traffic snarls
People in Greenville flock to shopping centers and stores, in the midst of traffic snarls
FILE - Simone Biles performs on the balance beam at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year a third time