Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Warmer than average temperatures filter in this holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After another chilly start to the holiday weekend, temperatures will feel more like spring than the start winter as go into the Christmas. High temperatures are forecasted to climb to the 60s and lows in the 30s to the low 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme, as high pressure lingers for a few more days.

Christmas Day will not cause any weather delays, especially in the ENC area Monday, as clouds will be increasing later in the day. If we do see any rainfall, moisture will be moving later in the night and well after the midnight. The best chance of any rain Monday will be east of Highway 12 may experience a chance of light showers and sprinkles after sunset, with a higher likelihood of rain for all areas by Tuesday morning. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s. Rain will linger into the Wednesday hours of the morning, then clearing out later in the day, especially along the coastal communities. We also remain breeze at times as the front passes by, with breezes out of the north.

Going forward into the final days of 2023, not much rainfall or any wintry weather is in the forecast, as temperatures will stay in the 50s and remaining dry.

Stay tuned to WITN

