Wilson child who died from flu to be laid to rest in Morehead City Saturday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A child who died after coming down with the flu will be laid to rest tomorrow here in Eastern Carolina.

Earlier this week, we shared with you the story of 9-year-old Jasmyne Kite who was a fourth grader at Wells Elementary School in Wilson. The girl died this past Sunday after contracting the flu the previous week and being hospitalized.

A visitation for Kite will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. in Morehead City.

Kite’s funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City.

A GoFundMe for the child’s family has surpassed a goal of reaching $30,000.

“Jasmyne was a Jr. member of Girl Scout Troop 127, which she absolutely loved. She enjoyed basketball, volleyball, soccer, and gymnastics. She was an avid hunter and enjoyed going out in the woods with her dad and uncles. She even enjoyed cleaning the animals she hunted. Jasmyne was a talented artist who loved to create. Her joy for art showed through all of her creations shared with her friends and family. Jasmyne enjoyed spending time with her mom, dad, older sister, and baby brother. Family was very important to her. She loved everyone,” according to her obituary.

