Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm Christmas weekend ahead; Rain arriving Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, Eastern NC can expect predominantly cloudy conditions with an influx of mid to upper level clouds and warm air, resulting in more cloud cover than clear skies. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will remain chilly, dropping to the lower 30s. Winds are expected to be light and variable.

As we approach Christmas Eve, the weather is set to improve with more breaks of sunshine throughout the day. This change is attributed to the influence of a dominant high-pressure system over the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast states, causing temperatures to rise to the mid-60s. Christmas Day will continue to be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 60s during the day and around 50°F at night. However, areas along and east of Highway 12 may experience a chance of light showers and sprinkles after sunset, with a higher likelihood of rain for all areas by Tuesday morning.

The rainy pattern will persist on Tuesday, extending into the early hours of Wednesday. This timing coincides with many individuals traveling across North Carolina to return home after the holiday rush. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 0.50 to 1.00 inches, with thunderstorms unlikely on both days.

As we move into the latter half of the week and approach the final days of 2023 and the start of the new year, temperatures will gradually drop to the mid-50s. Overall, a shift towards cooler conditions is anticipated, marking a transition from the milder holiday period.

