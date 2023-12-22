Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

POLICE: Wallace man facing charges he used fake cash to buy PlayStations

Christopher Wade
Christopher Wade(Wallace Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said he used fake money when buying video game systems from different people.

Wallace Police said between December 7 and the 18th police received complaints that they were given fake/counterfeit money when selling a PlayStation.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Norwood Street.

After the search, police said that Christopher Wade, 33, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, 3 counts of uttering a forged instrument, and other drug charges.

Deputies said they seized around a half pound of marijuana from the home.

Wade is being held in the Duplin County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking to identify people involved in a shooting at the Sheetz gas station on...
Man shot several times during attempted Sheetz robbery, Greenville police trying to identify shooters
SBI cold case team solves Beaufort County murder after nearly four decades
Raheed Johnson
Arrest made in 2020 Greenville cold case
A downed power line caused more than 200 homes to lose power and caused a brush fire on...
Downed power line caused Pitt County outage as temps dipped into the 20′s Thursday morning
Kinston Fire Inspector Randy Jones
Firefighter prevents tragedy at group home in Kinston

Latest News

Justus Reid
Man arrested in Johnston County for multiple Carteret County vehicle break-ins
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Remaining seasonable for the start of the weekend; Warming up...
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Remaining seasonable for the start of the weekend; Warming up for Chr
Dr. Roger McMurray
Funeral held for Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver
Officials said Jasmyne Kite died after getting sick with the flu.
Wilson child who died from flu to be laid to rest in Morehead City Saturday
William Whitfield & Monica Clark
Duo facing drug trafficking charges in Craven County