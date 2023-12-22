POLICE: Wallace man facing charges he used fake cash to buy PlayStations
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said he used fake money when buying video game systems from different people.
Wallace Police said between December 7 and the 18th police received complaints that they were given fake/counterfeit money when selling a PlayStation.
Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Norwood Street.
After the search, police said that Christopher Wade, 33, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, 3 counts of uttering a forged instrument, and other drug charges.
Deputies said they seized around a half pound of marijuana from the home.
Wade is being held in the Duplin County Jail.
