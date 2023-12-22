POLICE: Wallace man facing charges he used fake cash to buy PlayStations

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said he used fake money when buying video game systems from different people.

Wallace Police said between December 7 and the 18th police received complaints that they were given fake/counterfeit money when selling a PlayStation.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Norwood Street.

After the search, police said that Christopher Wade, 33, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, 3 counts of uttering a forged instrument, and other drug charges.

Deputies said they seized around a half pound of marijuana from the home.

Wade is being held in the Duplin County Jail.

