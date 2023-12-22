Nonprofit donates to local elementary school

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WITN) - Santa Came early for one elementary school in the east.

Santa and the Know Before You Go - NC ocean safety nonprofit presented White Oak Elementary School in Cape Carteret with a $4,000 dollar check for instructional materials.

The check was presented while the grade levels sang Christmas carols in the gym on their half day before the winter break.

Know Before You Go creator Danny Shell says he has volunteered at White Oak Elementary for years in addition to his nonprofit work in raising awareness of ocean safety along the coast.

White Oak Elementary Principal Dr. Crystal Howard says the donation will go a long way.

“Field trips, bringing people in to talk about water safety, all the things our kids are going to enjoy. We live at the beach, so being on the coast will give them all those opportunities to keep our kids safe,” said Howard.

“If you said something to me nine years ago about volunteering at an elementary school, and Cherie and I’ve been married 39 years and we have no kids, I would have said there’s something wrong with you, you need therapy. The truth of the matter is the past nine years have been some of the most incredible therapy for me. I hope I’ve given just a scintilla of help to these kids compared to what they’ve given to me,” added Shell.

Shell says the nonprofit will be dissolving at the end of this year.

