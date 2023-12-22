Advertise With Us
New Bern police seek public's help locating missing 10-year-old

Angel Patterson
Angel Patterson(New Bern police)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Police say around 11:37 a.m. Friday officers responded to the area of Trent Court about a missing juvenile.

Angel Patterson is a black female, 10 years old, 5′1″, weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, puffy jacket, gray pants and white shoes. She was seen carrying a purple backpack and a black handbag.

Police say Angel was last seen getting into a vehicle at the intersection of Fleet Street and Pollock Street and is suspected of being in the company of a family member.

This investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.

