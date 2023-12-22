Man charged in Tarboro Family Dollar robbery

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing a charge following a robbery at an Eastern Carolina store.

The Tarboro Police Department said that Zaquavious Foreman, of Tarboro, was charged with one count of armed robbery on December 18th.

Police said that officers got a call to the Dollar Tree at 1600 Main Street for a report of an attempted robbery.

Investigators said they got a description of the robber and later found Foreman at a home on Poplar Street where he was arrested. Police said a search of the home found a gun that was used in the crime.

Foreman is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

