Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man charged in Tarboro Family Dollar robbery

Zaquavious Foreman
Zaquavious Foreman(Tarboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing a charge following a robbery at an Eastern Carolina store.

The Tarboro Police Department said that Zaquavious Foreman, of Tarboro, was charged with one count of armed robbery on December 18th.

Police said that officers got a call to the Dollar Tree at 1600 Main Street for a report of an attempted robbery.

Investigators said they got a description of the robber and later found Foreman at a home on Poplar Street where he was arrested. Police said a search of the home found a gun that was used in the crime.

Foreman is being held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking to identify people involved in a shooting at the Sheetz gas station on...
Man shot several times during attempted Sheetz robbery, Greenville police trying to identify shooters
SBI cold case team solves Beaufort County murder after nearly four decades
Raheed Johnson
Arrest made in 2020 Greenville cold case
A downed power line caused more than 200 homes to lose power and caused a brush fire on...
Downed power line caused Pitt County outage as temps dipped into the 20′s Thursday morning
Explosion off Sugg Parkway
Explosions startle Pitt County residents

Latest News

Death investigation
AUTOPSY: Woman’s death meth overdose, not homicide in Carteret County
Craven County Crime Stoppers 12-22-23
Craven County Crime Stoppers 12-22-23
Arthur Kalliokoski
Deputies in Onslow County searching for missing man
Dr. Roger McMurray
Funeral to take place Friday for Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver