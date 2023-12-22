Man arrested in Johnston County for multiple Carteret County vehicle break-ins

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve caught up with a man they believe stole items from several vehicles.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said back on December 5th, more than a dozen Salter Path residents woke up to find their vehicles had items stolen from them.

Deputies said that residents and surrounding businesses checked their camera footage which helped detectives track Justus Reid, 38, of Zebulon, back to the Salter Path motel he was staying at.

On Friday, Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Reid on warrants out of Carteret County.

Reid is facing thirteen counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and additional B&E charges in Johnston County as well as probation violations.

Reid is being held without bond in Johnston County and will be taken back to Carteret County for a first court appearance as early as next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.