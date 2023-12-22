Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man arrested in Johnston County for multiple Carteret County vehicle break-ins

Justus Reid
Justus Reid(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve caught up with a man they believe stole items from several vehicles.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said back on December 5th, more than a dozen Salter Path residents woke up to find their vehicles had items stolen from them.

Deputies said that residents and surrounding businesses checked their camera footage which helped detectives track Justus Reid, 38, of Zebulon, back to the Salter Path motel he was staying at.

On Friday, Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Reid on warrants out of Carteret County.

Reid is facing thirteen counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and additional B&E charges in Johnston County as well as probation violations.

Reid is being held without bond in Johnston County and will be taken back to Carteret County for a first court appearance as early as next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking to identify people involved in a shooting at the Sheetz gas station on...
Man shot several times during attempted Sheetz robbery, Greenville police trying to identify shooters
SBI cold case team solves Beaufort County murder after nearly four decades
Raheed Johnson
Arrest made in 2020 Greenville cold case
A downed power line caused more than 200 homes to lose power and caused a brush fire on...
Downed power line caused Pitt County outage as temps dipped into the 20′s Thursday morning
Kinston Fire Inspector Randy Jones
Firefighter prevents tragedy at group home in Kinston

Latest News

Wilson child who died from flu to be laid to rest in Morehead City Saturday
Wilson child who died from flu to be laid to rest in Morehead City Saturday
Christopher Wade
POLICE: Wallace man facing charges he used fake cash to buy PlayStations
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Remaining seasonable for the start of the weekend; Warming up...
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Remaining seasonable for the start of the weekend; Warming up for Chr
Dr. Roger McMurray
Funeral held for Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver