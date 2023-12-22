Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!

This year’s grand prize winner of a $200 Visa gift card is David White. This display comes to us from Pocosin Road in Windsor, NC. White said this is their third year of spreading joy to adults, kids and pets! White’s display started off very small but it continues to grow every year.

This year’s runner-up comes to us from Carolyn Horn and her home on Lucas Lane in Hubert. Christmas decorating has been a holiday tradition for the Horn family for over 35 years. Horn continues to decorate for her grandkids and the community. For her efforts she gets a $100 Visa gift card.

Congratulations, and thanks to all of our entries and those of you who took time to vote in this year’s contest.

Click here to view the Look At Those Lights video gallery.

WITN’s Look At Those Lights contest is sponsored by Drs. Bowman, Padgett & Associates, Waters Home Furnishings, and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service of Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.