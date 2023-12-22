Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Hyde County sixth grader wins highly competitive national Red Ribbon Week Photo Contest

Eastern Carolina has national Red Ribbon Week photo contest winner
Eastern Carolina has national Red Ribbon Week photo contest winner(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Jonna Williams is blazing an inspirational trail at just 12 years old.

“There could be generational change that happens because of the bravery of a sixth grader,” said Mike Wheeler, Hyde County Health Department Post Overdose Coordinator.

The Hyde County sixth grader recently competed in a national photo contest for Red Ribbon Week.

Wheeler says he encouraged Williams to enter, even though he knew it’d be competitive.

“He told me that it was to prevent people from doing drugs and I was like okay, let’s do it,” Williams said.

“I said do you want to compete with like 11 states in the country,” Wheeler said. “She’s competitive and said absolutely.”

The contest required Williams to decorate her front door, fence or mailbox with the double-looped red ribbon, to raise awareness about living drug free.

“If you do drugs, you’re not really having a good life,” Williams said. “You won’t live a fulfilled life.”

Williams had to also incorporate this year’s theme, “Be kind to your mind. Live drug free.”

Jonna went all out, but credits the unique decorations to her community, who helped with the submission.

“I was very amazed to see everybody in my front yard,” Williams said. “It was crazy.”

Williams was in a competitive region with nearly 18 million students eligible, and she won.

“When I got the call, I shouted from the rooftops,” Wheeler said.

“I was in P.E. and it’s usually so loud,” Williams said. “All I heard was give it up for the Red Ribbon Week contest winner Jonna Williams.”

Jonna winning her region as a sixth grader is special, but her family says she was also the only student to compete in the county, making them and Mattamuskeet School proud.

“I said do you realize you just spoke for your entire school in the sixth grade,” Wheeler said. “That’s incredible.”

“Definitely greater than I could’ve ever imagined it’d be,” Williams said.

Williams won an iPad and $1,000 for her school to use towards drug prevention.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion off Sugg Parkway
Explosions startle Pitt County residents
Rocky Mount police have made two arrests in a bank robbery from earlier this week.
Arrests made in Rocky Mount bank robbery
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Brad Jones poses with the potentially world-record breaking black bear he took with a bow and...
Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity
All-way stop sign
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop today

Latest News

Holiday travel rush begins
Holiday travel rush begins
Firefighter prevents tragedy at group home in Kinston
Firefighter prevents tragedy at group home in Kinston
Governor Cooper granted pardon of forgiveness to a Pitt County Native Portia Bright-Pittman.
Governor Cooper grants pardon of forgiveness to Pitt County native
the Know Before You Go - NC ocean safety nonprofit presented White Oak Elementary School in...
Nonprofit donates to local elementary school