FUR BABY FRIDAY: SLUSH PUPPY is looking for forever snuggies!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named SLUSH PUPPY.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this fur baby and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes this fur baby would thrive in the most...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say..

“SLUSH PUPPY is as sweet as sweet can get! She’s such a little cutie-pie ready for a life of love and belly rubs. I once again can advocate for just how amazing of a breed the Chihuahua/Dachshund mix pooches truly are. My first foster fail was one of them and I’d get another one in a heart beat. Anyone who makes the FOREVER COMMITTMENT to SLUSH PUPPY is a straight-up winner. Just be ready for lots of puppy snuggies and a dog with the brains.” -Natalie

