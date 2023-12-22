Advertise With Us
Funeral to take place Friday for Greenville doctor killed trying to help driver

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a doctor who was killed during a good Samaritan act turned tragic will be laid to rest today.

A celebration of life for Dr. Roger McMurray will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 22nd at Unity Church in Greenville.

The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Unity Church is located at 4301 Charles Blvd.

McMurray, 45, of Greenville, was killed on I-87 Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a driver who the Highway Patrol said had lost control of his vehicle because he was speeding.

McMurray and Gregroy Harman, 53, had both pulled over and were trying to help another driver who had crashed in a ditch when they were struck.

McMurray’s colleagues at Physicians East where he worked spoke to WITN on Monday about the tragic loss.

