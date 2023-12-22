Fire department collecting donations for Magnolia family after fire destroys home

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After an Eastern Carolina family lost everything in a fire on Monday, their community fire department is still working to give them some Christmas cheer.

A Magnolia house fire devastated a family of 6 just days before Christmas, with Monday’s flames gutting the inside of their home.

“She didn’t know what to do, but the only thing that came to her mind was to grab her kids and come outside and just look at her house disappear,” said an interpreter speaking for Magnolia resident Victoria Hernandez-Jose.

Hernandez-Jose is dealing with the reality of having no place for her, her husband, and four children to call home. But the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department is working to make their holidays merry once again.

“It’s a circumstance nobody wants to go through, but it’s just definitely bad timing right now. We’re a couple of days away from Christmas, and they literally lost everything. I hate it for the kids,” said Magnolia’s Fire Chief, Luis Arellano.

By collecting donations for the family who lost it all and toys for kids who range from 4 to 15. The mom said her kids literally jumped for joy after seeing some of the donations.

The whole family is grateful for all who are giving to them as they begin to put their life back together.

“She thanks everyone and this community who helped and also god for helping and everyone that is reaching out to help too, " said Hernandez-Jose through a translator.

Victoria Hernandez-Jose told us the fire is believed to have started from an electrical issue. If anyone wishes to donate, they can contact the Magnolia Fire Department at (910)590-6337 to schedule a drop-off time.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.