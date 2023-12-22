Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Remaining seasonable for the start of the weekend; Warming up for Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More clouds than sunshine will be present as we start the holiday weekend and also staying on the cool side for Friday. Clouds will linger into the night before a break in the clouds comes Saturday, with temperatures warming up to the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Christmas Eve is showcasing more sunny breaks throughout day, as highs climb to the mid 60s, thanks to an area of high pressure that will dominate the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast states. We will stay well-above average and partly cloudy as we go into Christmas Day, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50° at night. A few areas along and east of Highway 12 will could see a few light showers and sprinkles after sunset with good rain chances arriving for all areas by sunrise Tuesday.

Rain then takes over most of Tuesday and going into the early hours of Wednesday, as many will be traveling across the Tar Heel state to get back home after the holiday rush. Rainfall amounts will fall anywhere from 0.50-1.00″ of total rainfall. Thunderstorms are looking unlikely both days.

Highs drop into the mid 50s into the latter half of the week and into the final days of 2023 and going into the new year.

