Duo facing drug trafficking charges in Craven County

William Whitfield & Monica Clark
William Whitfield & Monica Clark(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are sharing details about a duo charged with drug trafficking.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that William Whitfield, 31, and Monica Clark, 37, are both facing several charges in the case.

Deputies said their arrests follow execution of a search warrant at a home on Highway 55 West between Sanders Lane and Hyman Road.

Whitfield is charged with:

-Trafficking opium/heroin

-Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule l

- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule ll

-Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Possession of firearm by felon X2

-possess weapon of mass destruction

Clark is charged with:

-Trafficking opium/heroin

- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule l

- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule ll

-Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

Animal control is caring for 3 dogs that were without food, water, and adequate shelter, officials said.

