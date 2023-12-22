Advertise With Us
Deputies in Onslow County searching for missing man

Arthur Kalliokoski
Arthur Kalliokoski(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help locating a missing man.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that it’s looking for 66-year-old Arthur Kalliokoski.

Deputies said the man was last seen on December 17th by Pinnacle Storage in the Piney Green shopping center.

He was last seen wearing black pants and white shoes, according to deputies.

The man is said to be 5′11′', 220 lbs, and has hazel eyes.

If you’ve seen Kalliokoski or have other information about him, call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

