Deputies in Onslow County searching for missing man

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help locating a missing man.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that it’s looking for 66-year-old Arthur Kalliokoski.

Deputies said the man was last seen on December 17th by Pinnacle Storage in the Piney Green shopping center.

He was last seen wearing black pants and white shoes, according to deputies.

The man is said to be 5′11′', 220 lbs, and has hazel eyes.

If you’ve seen Kalliokoski or have other information about him, call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

