Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Couple gifts every student at two schools $250 ahead of Christmas

A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis. (Source: KSDK, ST. MARY'S SOUTH SIDE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL, RUDI ROESLEIN, CARDINAL RITTER, CNN)
By Brent Soloman, KSDK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Students at Catholic high schools in the St. Louis area got an unexpected gift this week.

A couple donated $250 to every single student at the two schools.

“You heard throughout the building the biggest roar. They were dancing, they were singing, there were tears, there was laughter, there were hugs,” said St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Mike Englund.

Rudi Roeslein and his wife Judy made it their mission to gift $250 to every student at St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School and Cardinal Ritter College Prep.

“I was able to help hand out the money and wish them a merry Christmas,” St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Steffani Lautenschlager said.

At St. Mary’s the money came in the form of gift cards and at Cardinal Ritter the donor gave the students cash.

Along with the cash, the students got a note that read:

“Be humble. Be hungry. Be happy. Passing on our blessings brings me happiness and joy that money can’t.”

The couple made close to a $170,000 donation to the students.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking to identify people involved in a shooting at the Sheetz gas station on...
Man shot several times during attempted Sheetz robbery, Greenville police trying to identify shooters
SBI cold case team solves Beaufort County murder after nearly four decades
Raheed Johnson
Arrest made in 2020 Greenville cold case
A downed power line caused more than 200 homes to lose power and caused a brush fire on...
Downed power line caused Pitt County outage as temps dipped into the 20′s Thursday morning
Kinston Fire Inspector Randy Jones
Firefighter prevents tragedy at group home in Kinston

Latest News

Man charged in Tarboro Family Dollar robbery
Man charged in Tarboro Family Dollar robbery
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts students $250 for Christmas
Duo facing drug trafficking charges in Craven County
Duo facing drug trafficking charges in Craven County