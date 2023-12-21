Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Timing Out Rain Chances Around Christmas

50s turn into 60s over the weekend
Zach Holder-WITN
Zach Holder-WITN(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday is a bit of a question mark on how high temperatures may get through the afternoon. After another night below freezing for most, a weak front will try to bring cooler air. It’ll be a battle between the cooler airmass in the sun, leading to a wide range of highs. Temperatures could be as low as the low 50s or 40s to the north and along the Outer Banks while highs reach the mid to upper 50s across our southern counties. Heading into the weekend, confidence is higher for warmer temperatures. We could see 60s as early as Saturday but definitely on Sunday. A storm system will head our way through Christmas Day. While we can’t rule out a shower on Christmas, better rain chances arrive on Christmas Night and Tuesday. Many areas could pick up a half-inch of rain or more on Tuesday. A few showers may linger into Wednesday before the system pushes away. Right now, it doesn’t look like there will be a big drop in temperatures behind the rain. A better chance for really cold air arriving in the New Year.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

