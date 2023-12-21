Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Wallace police file dozens of charges surrounding several larcenies & break-ins

Wallace Police Department filed 33 juvenile petitions on those responsible for several...
Wallace Police Department filed 33 juvenile petitions on those responsible for several larcenies and break-ins in the town.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - After a long investigation, police here in the east have cracked the case surrounding several larcenies and break-ins around the town.

The Wallace Police Department said on December 20, a teen appeared in court to address 33 juvenile petitions.

That child was taken into secured custody and will be placed on electronic monitoring once released, according to police.

Police said back on December 13, “after a long and often frustrating investigation,” detectives filed 33 juvenile petitions on those responsible for several larcenies and break-ins in Wallace.

Investigators credit evidence from residents’ security cameras with helping solve the case.

“Juvenile laws and procedures are very different than those in place for adults, making the investigation and arrest procedures very challenging,” said Wallace police. “WPD detectives did an outstanding job in the pursuit of justice for the victims.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion off Sugg Parkway
Explosions startle Pitt County residents
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Rocky Mount police have made two arrests in a bank robbery from earlier this week.
Arrests made in Rocky Mount bank robbery
All-way stop sign
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop today
David Anthony Scelsi mug and search warrant finds
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box

Latest News

A downed power line caused more than 200 homes to lose power and caused a brush fire on...
Downed power line caused Pitt County outage as temps dipped into the 20′s Thursday morning
Swansboro Police looking for possible witness of an accident.
Swansboro police make contact with crash witness, provide update on pedestrian hit by vehicle
Carteret County Sheriff's Office say they arrested Malik Zephir, 26, of Newport after a...
Carteret Co. deputies charge Newport man with trafficking narcotics
Colorado's Supreme Court removed former president Donald Trump from their primary ballot.
Colorado Supreme Court removes Donald Trump from primary ballot