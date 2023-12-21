Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tinder expands offering of invite-only $499 monthly membership

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re single, this might be good news for you.

Now, you can pay $500 a month to endlessly swipe profiles on Tinder.

The dating app is offering a new service called Tinder Select.

You have to be invited and according to Tinder, only 1% of its users receive an invitation.

If you get one, you’ll be able to access the service for that hefty price tag.

The membership gets you a badge on your profile indicating that you are a Select member. You can also message users without matching first and Tinder promises that you will be seen by its most sought-after profiles.

Tinder Select was first rolled out in September and is now expanding.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion off Sugg Parkway
Explosions startle Pitt County residents
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Rocky Mount police have made two arrests in a bank robbery from earlier this week.
Arrests made in Rocky Mount bank robbery
All-way stop sign
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop today
David Anthony Scelsi mug and search warrant finds
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box

Latest News

The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
Wallace Police Department filed 33 juvenile petitions on those responsible for several...
Wallace police file dozens of charges surrounding several larcenies & break-ins
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
10 people were killed in a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech rescue service says
James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on...
High school freshman dies when having stroke during swim practice