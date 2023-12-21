Swansboro police make contact with crash witness, provide update on pedestrian hit by vehicle

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police investigating a crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital say they’ve been able to make contact with a potential witness.

Swansboro police requested help locating a Spectrum vehicle about a crash that happened on December 19th.

Chief Dwayne Taylor told WITN that they have been able to get ahold of that driver.

The chief said Heidi Alvis, 45, of Swansboro was hit by a van driven by Patrick Kennedy, 51, of Camp Lejeune, around 11:18 a.m. near the intersection of West Corbett Avenue and Old Hammocks Road.

Witnesses had told officers that Alvis walked into the road on West Corbett Avenue when she was hit.

Alvis was ultimately airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where Taylor said she remains with serious injuries.

Taylor said that Kennedy stayed on scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.

The investigation continues and there have been no charges filed.

Previous Story:

Police in one Eastern Carolina town are looking for help from the community to find a driver who may have witnessed a recent accident.

Swansboro Police say the driver of a Spectrum vehicle may have witnessed an accident on Tuesday, December 19, in the town.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Swansboro Police Department at (910) 326-5151. Reference OCA #232001 when you call.

