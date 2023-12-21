Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Suspects shatter glass to take jewelry at mall, caught on video

Witnesses said there was glass everywhere.
Witnesses said there was glass everywhere.
By KMAX/KOVR staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - New video captures the moment suspects broke into a jewelry store in California in one of the latest smash-and-grab robberies in the state.

Suspects shattered the jewelry store’s glass storefront and the cases inside.

The suspects were wearing hoodies. One also was wearing what appeared to be an orange safety vest.

“There was just glass, I mean, everywhere,” Tenaya Walker said.

She said she was shopping at the mall during the robbery and took photos of the damage left behind.

The suspects used hammers to break the glass windows and cases at Sam’s Jewelers in the Solano Town Center Mall.

“And actually, it kind of, it scared me in a way. I had never experienced anything like that, so, you know, it was kind of like that feeling of like, you know, ‘are they still in here?’” Walker said.

The owner said there were six suspects, and more than 30% of his merchandise was stolen, including some of his highest-priced pieces.

Jewelers’ Security Alliance, a 140-year-old nonprofit trade association that helps identify jewelry store criminal trends across the country, reports jewelry store crime is at an all-time high, increasing 31% in 2022, the most recent year stats are available.

The owner of Sam’s Jewelers said his Jeweler’s Block Insurance policy will help recoup some of his losses, but not all.

California just awarded law enforcement agencies across the state $225 million in grants specifically to prevent organized retail theft, trying to crack down on the crimes.

The jewelry store is the latest victim in a violent trend, with suspects committing a brazen, criminal act just days before Christmas.

“You know, it broke my heart,” Walker said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion off Sugg Parkway
Explosions startle Pitt County residents
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Rocky Mount police have made two arrests in a bank robbery from earlier this week.
Arrests made in Rocky Mount bank robbery
All-way stop sign
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop today
David Anthony Scelsi mug and search warrant finds
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box

Latest News

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti...
Dress-up playsets, slime recalled ahead of Christmas
Emma Brinkerhoff, 5, died after she was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.
5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in bathtub, reports say
SBI cold case team solves Beaufort County murder after nearly four decades
The logo for the Jumpman Invitational, a regular-season college basketball event that will pit...
RJ Davis scores 23 points, No. 11 North Carolina knocks off unbeaten No. 7 Oklahoma
Police are looking to identify people involved in a shooting at the Sheetz gas station on...
Man shot several times during attempted Sheetz robbery, Greenville police trying to identify shooters