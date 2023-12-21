Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

RJ Davis scores 23 points, No. 11 North Carolina knocks off unbeaten No. 7 Oklahoma

UNC 81, Oklahoma 69
The logo for the Jumpman Invitational, a regular-season college basketball event that will pit...
The logo for the Jumpman Invitational, a regular-season college basketball event that will pit the men’s and women’s teams from UNC, Michigan, Florida and Oklahoma against each other on a rotating basis from 2022-24 in Charlotte.(Courtesy of Charlotte Sports Foundation | Provided by the Charlotte Observer | Courtesy of Charlotte Sports Foundation | Provided by the Charlotte Observer)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - RJ Davis scored 23 points, Armando Bacot added 14 points and eight rebounds and No. 11 North Carolina handed seventh-ranked Oklahoma its first loss of the season 81-69 on Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center.

Cormac Ryan had 13 points and Harrison Ingram added 11 for the Tar Heels.

Otega Oweh had 23 points and Javian McCollum had 14 for Oklahoma.

The Sooners’ loss leaves No. 3 Houston, No. 20 James Madison and No. 25 Ole Miss as the only unbeaten teams in Division I basketball.

It was the seventh straight game Davis has led the Tar Heels in scoring.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion off Sugg Parkway
Explosions startle Pitt County residents
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Rocky Mount police have made two arrests in a bank robbery from earlier this week.
Arrests made in Rocky Mount bank robbery
All-way stop sign
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop today
David Anthony Scelsi mug and search warrant finds
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box

Latest News

SBI cold case team solves Beaufort County murder after nearly four decades
Police are looking to identify people involved in a shooting at the Sheetz gas station on...
Man shot several times during attempted Sheetz robbery, Greenville police trying to identify shooters
Onslow Radiation Oncology invited Santa Claus to visit patients receiving care as well as...
Santa visits Onslow Memorial Hospital
Santa visits Onslow Memorial Hospital
Santa visits Onslow Memorial Hospital