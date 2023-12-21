Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man shot several times during attempted Sheetz robbery, Greenville police trying to identify shooters

Police are looking to identify people involved in a shooting at the Sheetz gas station on...
Police are looking to identify people involved in a shooting at the Sheetz gas station on Whitley Drive back on December 9th.(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one city here in the east are requesting the public’s help in identifying three men they believed were part of the shooting.

Greenville police say officers were dispatched to the Sheetz at 650 Whitley Drive for a shots fired call on December 9 around 2:30 a.m.

Following an investigation, officers said they found that the three suspects confronted the victim inside the store.

Police say the man was a customer and it’s believed the men tried to rob him.

During the robbery, the victim ran out of the store and the men shot him several times, according to police.

Greenville police are trying to identify three men they believe are responsible for a shooting...
Greenville police are trying to identify three men they believe are responsible for a shooting at a Sheetz back on December 9th.(Greenville Police Department)

He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a gray Volkswagen and a red Charger.

Police believe this is a vehicle used by men involved in a shooting in a Greenville Sheetz on...
Police believe this is a vehicle used by men involved in a shooting in a Greenville Sheetz on December 9.(Greenville Police Department)

Police say the red Charger had a 30-day tag with an expiration date of February 26, 2023.

It’s believed the suspects may live in the Raleigh or Murfreesboro areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Elias at (252) 329-4176 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion off Sugg Parkway
Explosions startle Pitt County residents
Fourth grader dies from the flu after inflammation of the heart developed.
Doctors warn respiratory viruses on the rise after fourth grader dies from flu
Rocky Mount police have made two arrests in a bank robbery from earlier this week.
Arrests made in Rocky Mount bank robbery
All-way stop sign
Pitt County intersection becomes all way stop today
David Anthony Scelsi mug and search warrant finds
Beaufort Co. man busted again; deputies find drugs in staircase inside Christmas box

Latest News

The logo for the Jumpman Invitational, a regular-season college basketball event that will pit...
RJ Davis scores 23 points, No. 11 North Carolina knocks off unbeaten No. 7 Oklahoma
Onslow Radiation Oncology invited Santa Claus to visit patients receiving care as well as...
Santa visits Onslow Memorial Hospital
Santa visits Onslow Memorial Hospital
Santa visits Onslow Memorial Hospital
File video of the 2020 murder of Annie Miller