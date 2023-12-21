Man shot several times during attempted Sheetz robbery, Greenville police trying to identify shooters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one city here in the east are requesting the public’s help in identifying three men they believed were part of the shooting.

Greenville police say officers were dispatched to the Sheetz at 650 Whitley Drive for a shots fired call on December 9 around 2:30 a.m.

Following an investigation, officers said they found that the three suspects confronted the victim inside the store.

Police say the man was a customer and it’s believed the men tried to rob him.

During the robbery, the victim ran out of the store and the men shot him several times, according to police.

Greenville police are trying to identify three men they believe are responsible for a shooting at a Sheetz back on December 9th. (Greenville Police Department)

He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a gray Volkswagen and a red Charger.

Police believe this is a vehicle used by men involved in a shooting in a Greenville Sheetz on December 9. (Greenville Police Department)

Police say the red Charger had a 30-day tag with an expiration date of February 26, 2023.

It’s believed the suspects may live in the Raleigh or Murfreesboro areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Elias at (252) 329-4176 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

